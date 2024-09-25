Kelly Clarkson feels like she's "dated Chappell Roan" because she's listened to her music so much.

Kelly Clarkson has become a big fan of Chappell Roan

The 42-year-old pop star has revealed that she's become a huge fan of the 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker over recent months, admitting that she's been listening to her music "all the time".

Kelly told 'Extra': "I feel like I dated Chappell Roan this summer. I had her on, like, all the time at my ranch."

The chart-topping star is set to welcome the likes of Kate Winslet, Uma Thurman and Halle Berry on the new season of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Despite this, Kelly has insisted that her life is actually very "normal".

She explained: "I can't express to you how normal my life is. Like, I'm not very celebrity. It's not a rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

"I’m gonna to go do homework after this interview with my kids. So, when I read, 'Oh, you're interviewing Kate Winslet tomorrow,' I'm like, 'What?' It just seems crazy to me."

Meanwhile, Chappell has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent times, and the singer recently admitted that she loves hearing positive feedback from her fans.

The 'Femininomenon' hitmaker told The Face magazine: "Everyone’s like, ​‘Oh yeah, she’s really intense,’ which, whatever, fine.

"But I don’t very often get: ​‘Oh my God, you have such a good vibe.’ I think that just stems back to childhood, of [wanting] people to believe that I’m a good person and me believing it, too. So it means a lot when I hear that.

"I can’t read my DMs anymore, because I cry so much.

"But when people are like, ​‘Whatever you’re doing, it helped me’ - I don’t think any award or any money or whatever can be exchanged for that compliment. I don’t care about anything else, except giving space to people to be free. Because that’s what I needed so bad: freedom."