Kelly Clarkson's children take up too much of her time for her to date.

Kelly Clarkson isn't actively looking for love

The 43-year-old singer - who has River, 10, and Remy, nine, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - hopes she'll get her own "unicorn moment" again in the future but at the moment, she isn't actively looking for a partner.

Speaking on 'Today with Jenna and Friends', she told host Jenna Bush Hager and her guest co-host Matt Rogers: "I hope it does. I will say I'm not not looking, I'm not looking.

"I'm very busy and as a mom, I've gotta focus right now, there's a lot of work. Plus, my kids schedule, I feel like it's busier than mine.

"I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there. It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.’ "

"I am just trying to be there as much for them [as possible] and we’re a cute little unit."

However, the 'Where Have You Been' singer is also doing her best to carve out "adult time" away from her children.

She added: "I am trying to adult more. So for Mother’s Day weekend I do have a couple shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So I do get to be an adult with my band having drinks and having adult time."

Despite her closeness to her children, they're not afraid to offer their opinions to their mom.

Discussing her 'Kelleoke' segment on her eponymous talk show, where she covers famous songs, she said: "What's funny is my son has called me out before, he's like 'I like the original better. Is that gonna hurt your feelings?' I'm like, 'Why do you need to tell me that?' "

Matt praised Kelly's latest music video for 'Where Have You Been' as her "sexiest" ever and she joked she wanted to make the most of her recent weight loss without worrying about her critics.

She said: "I lost the weight, I was like 'You put me in something fitting' because I don't know how long this is gonna last.

"I've had a lot of people be very cruel and say 'You look s***** if you wear this', people have been very cruel, so I've never been able to be what I want, what that character calls for, but this was a sexy moment

"It' s a song about that moment where you go 'wow I just found that unicorn situation and I didn't know that was on my bingo card'.

"I wanted the sexiness of that, I had the outfit made."