Kelly Clarkson will reportedly return to her talk show this autumn.

Following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, speculation has been rife over whether the 43-year-old singer and television host will resume new episodes of her The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But sources have now told TMZ she will be at work in September.

Kelly’s return comes after months of uncertainty about the future of the eponymous NBC talk show, which she stepped away from earlier this year to care for Brandon, who died on Thursday (07.08.25) at the age of 48.

The talent manager passed away after a private, years-long battle with melanoma.

A family representative said he died “peacefully… surrounded by family” and asked for privacy during their difficult time.

Sources told Page Six Kelly’s absence from her show was marked by exhaustion and grief.

They added: “Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon.

“Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

Kelly and Brandon divorced in 2022 after a protracted and contentious legal battle.

During Kelly’s absence from her show between February and March, guest hosts including Simu Liu, Roy Woods Jr. and Brooke Shields stepped in.

Many questioned whether she would return at the time.

Meanwhile, Kelly canceled the remainder of her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency dates through August.

The cancellation followed a last-minute withdrawal from her July opening show.

A source revealed she was “fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to”.

The Las Vegas residency is expected to resume in November, marking a gradual return to public life for Kelly after her challenging year.

The family have also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers from fans.