Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson finalised their divorce in 2022

The talent manager - who was the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and the former stepson of Reba McEntire - has passed away after battling cancer for more than three years.

A family rep told People: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Brandon's passing was announced shortly after Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency in order to spend more time with their children.

The 43-year-old pop star - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2022 - wrote on X: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

The pop star - who had River, 11, and Remington, nine, with her ex-husband - revealed at the time that Brandon was ill, although she didn't share any details about his sickness.

Her post added: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted that she "never wanted to get married".

The singer - who went through an acrimonious divorce from Brandon - told People: "I never wanted to get married the first time.

"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it."

The Miss Independent hitmaker also believes that "love is not forever".

Kelly explained: "I’ve always known that love is hard.

"For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.

"Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, ‘This is not good for you. This is not good for me.’ That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."