Kelly Osbourne claims a rogue sector of the rehab industry is fuelling the addiction crisis by encouraging users to relapse.

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her time in rehab

The 39-year-old TV star - daughter of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne - is a recovering addict and has endured numerous stints in rehab over the years and she has now admitted she learnt "tricks" to hide her addictions during her time in facilities and she alleges some use "body brokers" to target recovery meetings and encourage relapses to get people back into the programs.

During an appearance in 'TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring', Kelly explained: "Body brokers. They'll sit outside of AA meetings and looking for weak and vulnerable people that they encourage to go and relapse so they can then pick you up again ... I swear on everything that it's true and it's heartbreaking. "

She also spoke about her own time in rehab, admitting it taught her to be a "better drug addict" and she also claimed to have seen rehab staff giving drugs to users to stop them from leaving.

She explained: "First rehab I went to was like university on how to be a better drug addict ... I learnt so many tricks so many things that I never even thought of from my fellow addicts that were in there.

"But I'd also seen people threaten to leave unless they were given what they wanted. Whether it be Ambien for sleep or Valium for nerves, they would somehow end up getting it ... and they end up giving them whatever it is they've asked for [to make them stay]."

The documentary focuses on the case of late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who died last year after suffering a drug overdose after years of battling addiction issues.

Perry's assistant Kenny Iwamasa and four other people - including two doctors - have been arrested and charged in connection with supplying the drugs that killed the actor.