Kelly Osbourne has described her father Ozzy Osbourne's death as the "hardest moment of my life".

Kelly Osbourne has reflected on the death of her dad Ozzy Osbourne

The 40-year-old star shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories on Monday (04.08.25) as she explained that she is still trying to process the passing of her dad at the age of 76 last month.

Kelly - who rose to fame after appearing with her family in the MTV reality series The Osbournes - wrote on the social media site: "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"The love, support and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

She continued: "Grief is a strange thing - it sneaks up on you in waves - I will not be ok for a while - but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.

"Thank you for being there. I love you all so much."

Ozzy's death was announced by his family on July 22 - just over two weeks on from his farewell Back to the Beginning concert with Black Sabbath in his home city of Birmingham, at which Kelly got engaged to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

The statement read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Kelly - who released a UK chart-topping cover of Black Sabbath's Changes alongside her dad in 2003 - said she had lost her "best friend" following Ozzy's passing.

She wrote on Instagram: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had. (sic)"

The sad news prompted a flood of tributes from the world of music, including from Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "He loved what he did, he loved music, he loved playing together, and I'm so glad we had the opportunity of getting together again to do the [farewell] show.

"It was brilliant being with all the guys again, and the atmosphere, and it was brilliant for Ozzy because he really wanted to do that, he felt at home there and it was good for all of us."