Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July, aged 76, and Kelly has taken to social media to reveal how she's found joy again following her dad's death.

The 40-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds."

Kelly's post also featured a series of photos and videos of herself with the birds.

In one of the video posts, Kelly tells an owl: "You are great!"

Kelly previously took to Instagram to thank her followers for their support following Ozzy's death.

The reality TV star admitted that fan support had helped her to navigate the grief of losing her dad.

Kelly wrote on the photo-sharing platform in August: "I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough … but from the bottom of my heart, thank you [heart emoji]

"The love, support and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain. (sic)"

Kelly also opened up about her experience of grief, observing that it "sneaks up on you in waves".

She said: "Grief is a strange thing. It sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind."

Ozzy passed away on July 22, following a series of health problems and having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.

His family said in a statement at the time: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."