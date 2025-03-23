Kelly Osbourne is determined to be the "best version" of herself after suffering a health scare in 2024.

The 40-year-old star and her two-year-old son, Sidney, battled respiratory syncytial virus, breathing problems and days-long fevers in late December, and Kelly has now revealed how the health scare has changed her outlook.

The reality star - who has Sidney with her boyfriend, DJ Sid Wilson - told PEOPLE: "There’s health scare after health scare and you have to sit there and you have to realise what is real, what is not, what is important, what is healthy, and what makes you feel the best version of yourself. And that's what I work toward, is always trying to just be the best version of me."

Sid experienced his own health scare in 2024, when he suffered "serious burns" in a bonfire "explosion".

The 48-year-old DJ took to social media in August to reveal that he'd been hospitalised after suffering burns while working on his farm.

The music star said on Instagram: "Hey everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK. I’m gonna be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms."

Sid recorded the social media video from his hospital bed and explained the extent of his injuries to his followers.

He said: "You can see the phone shaking. That’s ‘cause I am holding it and I am shaking. They’re doing some extra X-rays to make sure I didn’t inhale any flames.

"You see I’m singed over there. My eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arm is pretty bad - both my arms."

Despite this, Sid tried to remain upbeat about his recovery.

He said: "I’m OK. I’m OK … I’m a trouper. Not exactly, but I’m hanging in there pretty good.

"I’m in good hands. I just wanted to come on here and let everybody know that I’m OK. Obviously if I’m on here talking to you the way I am, it’s not terrible."