Kelly Reilly is set to star in a 'Yellowstone' spin-off series.

The 47-year-old actress - who plays Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' - will reunite with Cole Hauser to lead the new spin-off series, according to Deadline.

The upcoming series is also expected to feature other cast members from 'Yellowstone'.

Taylor Sheridan - who is best known for co-creating 'Yellowstone', as well as its prequels, '1883' and '1923' - is currently working on the creative for the new show.

An insider has revealed that the new spin-off series will have more in common with 'Yellowstone' than either '1883' and '1923'.

'Yellowstone' has been a huge success since it premiered in 2018, but the neo-Western drama series set to wrap after the fifth season.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Luke Grimes claimed that 'Yellowstone' has been given the "perfect ending".

The 40-year-old star has played Kayce Dutton on the hit drama series since 2018, and Luke praised Taylor, 54, for creating the perfect send-off.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Luke shared: "I read the last episode the day before we started filming. I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character.

"It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

Luke also revealed that the final episodes saw him work more with Kelly than ever before.

He said: "You do get to see a lot more interaction between Kayce and Beth.

"That was really fun because Kelly and I had talked over the years about how we wish we'd had more stuff together because we're never really in the same room, if you think about it. It was great working with Kelly and being around Beth’s energy a little bit."