Kelly Ripa is considering going back to school.

Kelly Ripa is thinking about going back to college on Mark Consuelos' urging

The 54-year-old star - who dropped out of a psychology course at Camden County College in New Jersey to pursue acting -has been urged to start studying again by her husband Mark Consuelos now their youngest Joaquin, 22, has almost finished his studies.

Speaking on the couple's ABC morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Mark', she said of her son: "We keep begging him to go to grad school."

Mark chimed in and suggested: "You know what you should do? Now that he's going to be out, you should go to school, and he won't be weirded out by his mom being in class."

Kelly continued: "My whole thing is I want to go to college, I want to go to a four-year university, and I want to get my degree in something. What? I don't know ...

"I should go into broadcast — that's an easy A. I'll take an easy A. I'll go into communications!"

However, the former 'All My Children' actress - who also has Michael, 27, and Lola, 23, with her spouse - had a change of heart because she felt she has already learned "probably what they teach not to do" on her daytime show.

She mused: "Maybe psychology, maybe I'd take a writing class.

"I'll teach reverse psychology.

"I'll be an adjunct professor."

Kelly - who initially took subjects she "couldn't get motivated to do" - previously admitted her parents Joseph and Esther said it was a must for her to go to college, and then think about taking auditions for acting roles after graduation.

And she also noted they too wanted her to go back to work.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "My father is still waiting for me to go to college.

"Maybe someone will give me an honorary degree to make him happier.''

Kelly went into therapy when she turned 40, and it allowed her to developed a better understanding of herself.

She said on the 'Let’s Talk Off Camera' podcast: "I really got to know myself.

"I really got to understand why I had such trouble embracing success of any kind."