Kelly Ripa has been blocked by her kids on social media.

The 53-year-old TV star - who has Lola, 23, Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, with her husband Mark Consuelos - has revealed that she's been temporarily blocked by her children on social media platforms.

Speaking to E! News, Kelly shared: "Usually, if I comment on one of the two of their social media posts, I will get a temporary blocking.

"Then, the ban gets lifted and I'm reinstated. But I’m like, ‘Why can't you guys be like the other kids on social media? They happily allow their parents in there'.

"Lisa Rinna's girls do TikTok videos with her. And not that I want to be in a TikTok, but can I be on your TikTok?"

Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted that she started attending therapy sessions after she turned 40.

The veteran TV star turned to a therapist after celebrating her landmark birthday, having previously shied away from the idea.

Kelly said on the 'Let’s Talk Off Camera' podcast: "I went into therapy when I turned 40.

"I bumped into a girlfriend of mine at a Bar Mitzvah and she said, ‘How are you?’ and I started sobbing, and I wasn’t entirely sure why.

"She said, 'I’m going to write down the name of my therapist.'"

Kelly has actually developed a better understanding of herself through her therapy sessions.

The TV star - who co-hosts 'Live!' with her husband - admitted that she previously had "trouble embracing success of any kind".

Kelly - who has previously hosted 'Live' alongside the likes of Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest - said: "I really got to know myself. I really got to understand why I had such trouble embracing success of any kind."