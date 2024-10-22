Kelly Rizzo believes her late husband Bob Saget would approve of her relationship with Breckin Meyer.

Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget's daughters have 'welcomed' her new partner Breckin Meyer

The 45-year-old actress was left devastated when the 'Full House' star died in January 2022, aged 65, after he was found dead in his hotel room while on a comedy tour, and has been dating 'Clueless' actor Breckin, 50, for some time now, with the pair making their romance public in February at a Grammys viewing party.

And Kelly revealed Breckin has been "so supportive" of the fact she still mentions Bob and has even been “welcomed” by the late star’s daughters, Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

She told E! News: "He's just been so supportive.

"Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with him. He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it—and always likes to talk about Bob."

She continued: "It's never like, 'Oh, I don't wanna mention Bob. I don't want Breckin to feel bad about that.'

"He's just always been so kind about it. It's been really special. It's really nice that I've been able to move forward with him."

Bob’s girls have had dinner with the couple a few times now.

She said: "It's pretty impossible not to like Breckin.

"He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him."

And Kelly believes Breckin is the only person Bob would be “alright” with her moving on with.

She quipped: "He's like, ‘Alright, I'm not thrilled about any of this, but it's got to be somebody, let it be Breckin.'"