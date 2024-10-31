Kelly Rizzo doesn't want to get married any time soon

Kelly Rizzo isn't looking to get married any time soon.

The 45-year-old actress was left devastated when her late husband Bob Saget died aged 65 in January 2022 and explained that she isn't planning to tie the knot again despite starting a new relationship with 'Clueless' actor Breckin Meyer.

Speaking to PEOPLE at her late husband's Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, Kelly said: "I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45.

"I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?

"I'm not in a rush to do it. So I'm just enjoying life right now and just enjoying my time with him. And whatever happens one day happens."

Kelly also opened up about how supportive Breckin has been in respecting Bob's legacy.

She added: "He is very comfortable and confident.

"I said, 'I never want to ask you to do anything that you would be uncomfortable with.' And he's like, 'Trust me, if it's a problem, I will let you know.'

"It does take a very confident, strong person to show up here.

"But he loved Bob too. And he loves all these people. He loves Jeff [Ross], and these are people who he loves. So it's a very comfortable environment for him."

Kelly also previously explained that Breckin has even been "welcomed" by the late star’s daughters, Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer, 31, who he had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

She told E! News: "It's pretty impossible not to like Breckin.

"He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him."