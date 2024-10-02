Kelly Rutherford is trying to "keep up" with her children.

Kelly Rutherford learns a lot from her children

The former 'Gossip Girl' actress - who has Hermes, 17, and Helena, 15, with ex-husband Daniel Giersch - isn't sure what she is able to teach her kids but she finds she is constantly "learning so much" from them.

She told Travel and Leisure magazine: “I'm just trying to keep up with them. They're both so incredibly savvy and smart and I'm very thankful. They have a much more global mentality too for young people. I'm learning so much from them all the time. I hope they're learning something from me — I don't know what!”

The 55-year-old star still considers the US her home but spends a lot of time in Monaco and loves that her children enjoy travelling just as much as she does.

She said: “I think we descend from like Sir Francis Drake or something — we sort of have the explorer in our family.

"We focus so much on education in school, but I think the greatest education is getting to know other cultures and how other people do things. We judge less and we're more aware and respectful when we travel.”

Kelly enjoys her "quite peaceful" life in Monaco.

She said: “It's the opposite of what everyone thinks it is, for me at least It's a place you can come and really just be quiet.

“In the wintertime, it’s very quiet, very private and very peaceful.

“It’s like the Hamptons in the summer versus the Hamptons in the winter.

“I just walk the dogs, hang out with the kids and run errands. If there's a gallery opening or something like that, I’ll go just to see. But it's mostly just quiet time here for me.”

The 'Melrose Place' actress has learned about the benefits of slowing down from her life in Europe.

She said: “In the US, we're kind of like worker bees, which is good — the work ethic that we have is incredible in many ways.

“There are many other cultures that have very strong work ethics as well, but I think something to learning the balance. There's something so luxurious about slowing down and enjoying life and taking the time to actually look at someone and connect.

"Sometimes we are so busy, we don't really connect with our own humanity and other people as much — I don't know what we're rushing towards.”