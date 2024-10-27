Kelsea Ballerini has moved in with Chase Stokes.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are living together

The 31-year-old singer has been dating the 'Outer Banks' star for almost two years and with her new song 'Baggage' having lyrics about "keychains with same keys" and "moving in", she's confirmed they have taken their relationship to the next level.

Asked if the lyrics to the song mean she and Chase are living together, she told People magazine: “Oh, we’re unpacked, baby!”

Kelsea was previously married to Morgan Evans but they split in August 2022 and she admitted she was initially hesitant to date again because she felt like "damaged goods".

She said: “I think for me, going into this next chapter of my life — and you hear this on ‘First Rodeo’ — at first I kind of felt very timid and very like, ‘Oh God, am I damaged goods?’

“And then with ‘Baggage,’ it's kind of that juxtaposition of: what I am, who I am, and this is what I bring to the table, and I'm not going to apologize for the path that's gotten me here. I'm proud of my journey and take it or leave it, but I hope that you'll take it.”

The 'Miss Me More' hitmaker is "proud" she recognised that she was too quick to walk away from a relationship out of fear of getting hurt but she knows now it is better to "work through" the hard times.

She said: “One thing I've realised about myself is in any relationship in my life … as soon as something feels scary, like it could go wrong, my habit and my unhealthy pattern is to just be like, ‘Oh, I'm going to jump ship so I hurt myself and they don't hurt me.'

"I've realised that that really doesn't serve me, and sometimes the best thing that can happen for a friendship or a relationship or an opportunity is to have the hard conversations and work through a turmoil moment.

“When you come out on the other side of that, there's so much beauty in that, and there's so much mutual respect of that fight for each other. And I think that's, in my personal life, a thing that I'm really proud of finally tackling.”