Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have reportedly split.

The singer-songwriter and actor, both 32, were together for nearly three years.

A source close to the couple told People: "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens."

A reason for Kelsea and Chase's break-up is unknown.

The reports of the couple's split come three days after the Outer Banks star wished his "love" a very happy 32nd birthday on Instagram on September 12.

Captioning a photo carousel of him and Kelsea spending time with each other over the years, Chase wrote: "Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday my love (sic)."

Kelsea slid into the Valiant One actor's DMs in December 2022, four months after she filed for divorce from 40-year-old musician Morgan Evans.

They met in person in January 2023 and went public with their romance in April 2023 while walking the red carpet at the CMT Awards.

In September 2024, Chase said the secret to keeping his and Kelsea's relationship strong was "never going more than three weeks" without seeing each other.

He told People magazine: "We don't BS each other.

"If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it.

"The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.

"It's about really putting in effort, and it's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease."

In October 2024, Kelsea revealed she had moved in with Chase.

Asked if her song Baggage's lyrics - "keychains with same keys" and "moving in" - mean she and the actor are living together, Kelsea told People magazine: "Oh, we’re unpacked, baby!"

The five-time Grammy nominee shared how her perspective on relationships has changed since she got with Chase.

Kelsea told People magazine in April: “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favourite version of it.

"I didn’t really have an example of what a solid relationship looked like in my developmental years. I learned the hard way.

"Now my version of love that I’ve found, it’s steady and it’s human, and we work on it.

"That, to me, honestly, is the sexiest thing, like, ‘Hey, you want to go to therapy? Let’s go to therapy.’

"Being so down with your person to put in the work for each other and individually, it’s a very new kind of love for me.”