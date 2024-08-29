Kelsea Ballerini's dog has inoperable cancer.

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed that her nine-year-old dog Dibs is suffering from inoperable cancer

The 30-year-old country music star took to social media on Wednesday (29.08.24) evening amid the promotion of her new record 'Patterns' to announce the sad news that her nine-year-old labrador mix Dibs - whom she named in honour of the 2015 track from her debut album 'The First Time' - is suffering from the terminal disease and while he is not in "any pain", the goal is to make him as "comfortable" as possible for the short amount of time he has left.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hey friends, I feel pretty disingenuous promoting this album and tracklist reveal (which I am so, so proud of) without updating you on my sweet Dib's health.

"The last few days we have discovered that Dibby has inoperable cancer in his heart. He's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further. We're going to start him on the "Big" meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible. "

The 'Love Me Like You Mean It' singer - who is currently dating 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes but was previously married to fellow country musician Morgan Evans - claimed that her boyfriend is the "greatest dog dad" that she could ask for and her pooch is getting "extra cuddles" and treats amid the ordeal.

She added: "The doctors have been amazing, my mom is here (he stans grandma), and Chase is the greatest dog dad in the world. He is getting extra cuddles and kibbles from his little family."

Kelsea previously explained that she had always grown up with dogs and Dibs came into her life just as her music career was kicking off so he had been "by her side" throughout.

She said: "Dibs came into my life when I got my first tour bus. I think dogs kind of make home wherever you are, and so, for me, he’s always made it feel like home. … The magic of a dog is just the fact that they’re by your side no matter what."