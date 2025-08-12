Kelsey Parker feels "like the Addams Family" after dealing with "so much death".

Kelsey Parker has compared her experiences to The Addams Family

The 34-year-old star - who has Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, with her late husband Tom Parker - recently revealed her and partner Will Lindsay's baby boy Phoenix was stillborn at 39 weeks in June.

She told new! magazine: "I spoke about it [with the kids] like I did with Tom. I just told them the truth - that's all you can do with your children.

"I think people underestimate their children and what they can cope with. Children have little ears and listen to a lot of conversations.

"They've gone through loss, they understand what death is. We're almost like the Addams Family because we've gone through so much death and darkness."

She admitted her and Tom's children "are very aware" of what's happened, and her daughter Aurelia is particularly blunt about what they've gone through.

She added: "Aurelia likes to tell people that her dad's died and her brother's died.

"She'll openly say it, but it's other people's reactions. They can't cope with how honest and open we are."

Kelsey - who was heartbroken when The Wanted singer tom died from a brain tumour in 2022 - admitted she has to "take each day as it comes and work through it", and she has leaned on her late husband's family for support.

She said: "Noreen and Nige, Tom's mum and dad, have been there for me every day since. We were absolutely devastated. I call Noreen all the time."

The podcast host noted that Tom's mother simply wants the family "to be happy", and she had given Kelsey her blessing when she became pregnant with Will's baby.

Kelsey explained: "She wants me to be happy, she wants her grandchildren to be happy. That's all we want after going through something so tragic.

"We've spoken to each other every day since losing Phoenix.

"She was just as devastated as every family member because she wanted that happiness for me and the kids."

In June, Kelsey shared a poem about her baby on Instagram, which was captioned: "Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved."

The short verse read: "The grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight'.

"We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light Though we never heard you cry, You'll live in hearts that won't ask why. No breath you drew, no eyes to see, Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near, In every sigh, in every tear."