Kelsey Parker has paid tribute to her late husband Tom Parker on the third anniversary of his death.

Kelsey Parker has paid tribute to her late husband Tom Parker on the third anniversary of his death

The Wanted star passed away on March 30 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour more than a year earlier and on Sunday (30.03.25), his widow took to social media to remember him.

She wrote on Instagram: "Three years without you. Energy can’t be destroyed only transferred ✨

"I can feel you with us everyday! We miss you so much baby. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you and don’t talk about you. "

Kelsey, 34, had been in a relationship with the 'Glad You Came' hitmaker for almost a decade when they married in 2018, and they went on to have Aurelia, five, and four-year-old Bodhi together.

The star is now expecting a baby with new partner Will Lindsay but recalled that her last pregnancy was "so hard" for her because she was coming towards the end of it when Tom was diagnosed with his illness.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she explained: "He is just perfect and he loves Tom. He loves his stories and embraces Tom in our family. He's taken it all on, we are the package. I come with two extras as well and now we're having a baby together and we're gonna get to enjoy it.

Kelsey noted that it is "hard" for any woman to have children that close together in age but insisted that she had the "added stress" of dealing with the sudden uncertainty of her future.

She said: "Even mums just going through having children that close together is hard but I had the added stress of Tom having treatment, having chemo, dealing with the fact of [wondering] what our life was gonna look like. It was just such a tough time and I just want people to be happy."

Kelsey confirmed that her new baby is due in the summer, and there is a chance the little one could share their birthday with his or her big sister.

She said: "Due at the end of June, actually the same day as Aurelia's birthday."