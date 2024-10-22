Kelsey Parker has revealed Liam Payne was “so supportive” of her and her late husband Tom Parker during his illness and after his death.

Kelsey Parker has opened up about how supportive Liam Payne was in the wake of her husband Tom's illness

The 34-year-old TV star opened up about the loss of the One Direction star, who tragically died aged 31 after plunging from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (16.10.24), and said he “reached out” straightaway when The Wanted star got ill.

She said on the ‘Mum’s the Word’ podcast: “When Tom got sick it really resonated with Liam and he reached out, he was really there for Tom - we did this whole massive gig for Stand Up To Cancer and we raised over a million pounds and Liam actually came and performed at that.

“And when Tom passed Liam came to Tom's funeral and, you know, when you just think about someone 'you’re a good soul' - he didn’t need to come to Tom's funeral.

“He felt that he needed to be there he was so supportive, he always used to reach out to me, 'Kels I can see that you're doing so well’. He always checked in.”

Kelsey lost her husband Tom aged 33 in 2022 after a battle with brain cancer.

Talking to The Mirror on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards, the mum-of-two – who had Aurelia and Bodhi with Tom - said: “It's a massive loss.

“When we said we wanted to do the Stand up to Cancer gig, Liam reached out to us straight away and said he wanted to do it. He also came to Tom's funeral.”

It came days after she showed her love and support for his ex Cheryl and her seven-year-old son Bear, who recently shared her pain of him growing up without a father.

On Friday (18.10.24), Cheryl shared a tribute to Instagram telling of her heartbreak as she tries to “navigate the earth-shattering event”.

It read: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time.

“I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”