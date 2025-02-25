Kelsey Parker wants to "enjoy every moment" of her pregnancy.

The 34-year-old star has Aurelia, five, and four-year-old Bodhi with her late husband Tom Parker - who died of a brain tumour in 2022 - and is now expecting a baby with new partner Will Lindsay but recalled that her last pregnancy was "so hard" for her because she was coming towards the end of it when The Wanted singer was diagnosed.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she explained: "He is just perfect and he loves Tom. He loves his stories and embraces Tom in our family. He's taken it all on, we are the package. I come with two extras as well and now we're having a baby together and we're gonna get to enjoy it.

"And that's what I'm excited about, I'm excited to enjoy this. I was 35 weeks pregnant when Tom was diagnosed.

"It was so hard for me, and there's only 15 months between the children so I was just in fight mode the whole time and I just want to enjoy every moment of this."

Kelsey noted that it is "hard" for any woman to have children that close together in age but insisted that she had the "added stress" of dealing with the sudden uncertainty of her future.

She said: "Even mums just going through having children that close together is hard but I had the added stress of Tom having treatment, having chemo, dealing with the fact of [wondering] what our life was gonna look like. It was just such a tough time and I just want people to be happy."

Kelsey confirmed that her new baby is due in the summer, and there is a chance the little one could share the name with his or her big sister.

She said: "Due at the end of June, actually the same day as Aurelia's birthday."