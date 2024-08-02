Kendall Jenner's childhood always felt "kind of normal".

The 28-year-old model made her first appearance on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' back in 2007, but Kendall feels she was largely sheltered from the spotlight during her younger years.

The brunette beauty - who is older sister of Kylie Jenner - said on Emma Chamberlain's 'Anything Goes' podcast: "We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started home school, 11th and 12th grade.

"So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started. It wasn’t always easy, but it did feel kind of normal."

Kendall and Kylie, 26, had to do "very adult things at a really young age". But Kendall now looks back on her childhood with a lot of fondness.

Kendall - who began modelling while she was still a teenager - said: "Overall I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse.

"I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal."

Kendall also feels that she's learned some important life lessons from Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, her older half-siblings.

The runway star reflected: "There’s also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way."