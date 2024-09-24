Kerry Katona now owns Michael Jackson's iconic "silver sequinned glove".

The former Atomic Kitten singer was a guest at the Paul Strank Charity Gala over the weekend where she won an auction to take home a rare piece of memorabilia linked to the late King of Pop, who died aged 50 in 2009.

She wrote in her new! magazine column: "At the gala there was a silent auction and I ended up coming home with something very special - I did on Michael Jackson's silver sequinned glove and I got it.

"I couldn't believe it. I'm such a massive Michael Jackson fan and now his glove is mine (and safely locked up)."

The 44-year-old star was joined by her daughter Heidi for the event at London's Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel, while it was "amazing to see so many old friends", including Antony Costa as his band Blue performed at the gala.

The 'Whole Again' singer revealed she also made a donation to help provide children in need with an oxygen tank.

She added: "I also got some gorgeous jewellery and donated money towards an oxygen tank to go to ill children.

"I get so emotional at charity events like these and think everyone should show their support."

The 'Thriller' hitmaker's white glove was an iconic part of image, while actor Cicely Tyson - who died aged 96 in 2021 - previously revealed there was another reason behind the style choice.

She told CNN in 2019: "All of a sudden, he [the designer] said, 'I'm doing this glove for Michael.'

"The glove was to cover the vitiligo; that's how that glove came into being."

In the past, MJ himself claimed the deicision to wear one glove instead of two came to do how "cool" it looked".

According to The Independent newspaper, he once explained: "I felt that one glove was cool… wearing two gloves seemed so ordinary."