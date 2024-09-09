Kerry Katona doesn't understand why schools teach "geography and other pointless subjects".

Kerry Katona wants the curriculum to change

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 23, and Lilly, 21, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 17, and 15-year-old Max with second husband Mark Croft, and 10-year-old DJ with late third spouse George Kay - believes kids need to spend more time being taught "real-life skills" as they can use "Google and AI" to fill in gaps in their general knowledge.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "DJ is back at school now and couldn’t wait to start – she was so excited. I can’t believe she’s in Year Six! Where does the time go?

"DJ loves school, but I like it when the kids are off.

"I don’t think schools are teaching kids the right things anyway.

"We’ve got Google and AI now, so I don’t understand why they need to learn geography and other pointless subjects? I think schools should teach kids how to buy a house and do their taxes – real-life skills."

Kerry turned 44 on Friday (06.09.24) but wasn't keen to celebrate as the occasion brings back too many unhappy memories.

She explained: "It’s quite a triggering time for me – I think it’s because it was a couple of days after my 13th birthday that I got put into a foster home.

"I’ll never forget getting some birthday money that year, I think it was about £35, and having to give it away to a taxi driver to help my mum.

"I get quite depressed around my birthday, so I don’t want to do much for it, especially this year as I’m ill. I always say that Mother’s Day is my day. I like to celebrate then."

