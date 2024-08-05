Kerry Katona is considering having a sixth child after doctors told her she is still able to conceive.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 43, has five children from previous relationships and she's confessed she's open to having another baby if her fiance Ryan Mahoney decides he wants to be a dad but she has decided she would use a surrogate after the "trauma" of her last birth.

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "I was told [by doctors] that I’ve still got follicles – meaning I could have another baby. I don’t think I would have another one, but Ryan keeps changing his mind! If he wants another one then that’s fine, but we need to get a move on.

"But saying that, I would never carry another child. I would get a surrogate."

Kerry went on to explain she went through a terrible time during the birth of her youngest child DJ, 10, and she doesn't want to put her eldest daughters through the same amount of worry again.

She added: "The reason for that [wanting to use a surrogate] is that [daughters] Molly and Lilly have some trauma from when I had DJ. It was such a traumatic birth and DJ nearly died during the labour, but that got lost in communication and the girls thought that I had died, so since then they’ve told me they couldn’t handle me having another child myself."

Kerry is mum to Molly, 22, and Lilly-Sue, 21, from her marriage to pop star Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 17, and Max, 16, with Mark Croft and DJ, 10, with the late George Kay.

Kerry has previously said she would consider getting her eggs frozen to give Ryan time to make up his mind about whether he wants to have a baby with her.

In a previous column for the magazine, Kerry explained: "I don’t want to deprive him – in fact, I’ve given him a pass and said, ‘If this is something you want to pursue, leave me now!’

"I never want someone to not have that feeling of having their own child. But I feel like I should be enough for a man. Maybe many moons ago I’d have done it for a man, but not any more. Me and my kids should be enough for Ryan, and actually, I know we are."