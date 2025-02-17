Kerry Katona broke down in tears during her first holiday without her former fiance Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona has gone on holiday for the first time without her former fiance Ryan Mahoney

The Atomic Kitten star 44, split from the personal trainer in November and she has since embarked on her first trip without him - taking her teenage daughter Heidi instead - but the pair had a number of arguments and Kerry found herself missing "having a partner to share" the holiday with.

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "As much as I love being away with Heidi, it is tough with teenagers and I’m missing having a partner to share this holiday with.

"Heidi doesn’t want to do any activities with me – she would rather stay in the hotel – and she’s a typical teenager where everything I say is wrong, so that’s not easy.

"I found myself bursting into tears the other day because I became anxious and it built up. Being away for the first time without Ryan is difficult. I’m OK on my own but I like having that bond with someone."

Kerry was on holiday with Heidi for her first Valentine's Day without Ryan and she previously admitted it was her first time marking the romantic date without a partner but she decided to buy herself a card to show herself some self-love.

Kerry is mother to Molly, 23, and Lily-Sue, 21, with first husband Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 17, and Max, with ex Mark Croft, and 10-year-old DJ with late husband George Kay.

It comes after Kerry admitted she's hoping to start using celebrity dating app Raya to find a new man.

In a previous column for the publication, she wrote: "I have actually been trying to get on the Raya app to dip my toe in the dating pond, but I’m not on it yet. "I don’t think I’d like to do the other apps again."