Kerry Katona has been going through a "healing journey" in Thailand.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who split from her fiance Ryan Mahoney in November - has been on a quest to "find" herself during her vacation and admitted taking the time to focus on herself with no distractions was just what she needed.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I do know some people here, but I’m mostly on my own, which I love. I’ve been doing lots of wellness classes, sound baths and Hyrox fitness training.

"It’s been a healing journey, about spirituality and finding yourself. I’ve just done a moon ritual of letting go, which was so powerful. This is exactly what I needed and it’s shown me that I can do everything I want by myself, I don’t need anyone else."

Though Kerry has "missed" her five children - who she has from her three previous marriages - she has found it "nice" not having to worry about her brood.

She added: "Of course, I miss the kids, but it’s nice to have no worries or stress."

And the 44-year-old star has enjoyed her experience so much, she's keen to open up a facility of her own.

She added: "Watch this space, because I’m going to be opening a wellness retreat over here!"

Kerry admitted earlier this month that she found life without Ryan "lonely".

She wrote in her column: "I’ve found it really tough the last few weeks since the kids went back to school and college after half-term, I’m still feeling lonely.

Kerry insisted that she doesn't want to reunite with Ryan and it is just "difficult" for her to adjust to life as a single person once again, especially because she is "so loving" in the first place.

She added: "I think it’s just tough getting into a routine on your own after being in a relationship for so long, I’m a very loving person so I do find it difficult to adjust. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to be with Ryan and would never take him back, but it’s just difficult learning to un-love someone and be on your own."