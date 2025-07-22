Kerry Katona finds it "exhausting" when people assume she's still on drugs.
The former Atomic Kitten star - who has been open about her struggles with addiction and substance abuse - has been sober for over 15 years, and she admitted online trolls bringing up her past can get to her.
She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I get abuse and negative comments all of the time on Instagram.
"Every time I have hay fever and sniff, people accuse me of being on drugs - it's exhausting."
Last week, Louis Tomlinson stepped back from X after "hurtful" comments on the social media platform.
He wrote: "The last few months have made it impossible to be on here.
"All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my [late] Mum.
"It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!"
Responding to his post, Kerry said in her column: "I saw that Louis Tomlinson decided to quit X after receiving some hurtful comments, which I think is awful.
"People can be so cruel for no reason and it's a real shame."
Kerry insisted her approach is always to make a public show of defiance rather than stepping back, but she knows that's not always easy.
She added: "If I was Louis, I wouldn't have let the trolls win by coming off X - I think it makes more of a statement to show it doesn't bother you.
"But I do understand it's hard and, sometimes, removing yourself from the situation is the best thing you can do."
Meanwhile, Kerry - who five children with three ex-husbands - previously opened up on how even her kids have "issues" of their own after growing up on the spotlight.
She wrote in new! magazine: "It's so difficult to bring up children in the spotlight because it's like they're being catapulted into a different world.
"They aren't famous themselves but have been brought up in a world of fame and people look at them differently for that.
"I know my children have found it hard and they definitely have some issues that have arisen fro it."
