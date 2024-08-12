Kerry Katona feared her youngest daughter had been kidnapped after she vanished during a family holiday.

Kerry Katona has been on a family holiday in Cyprus

The former Atomic Kitten star is enjoying a break in Cyprus with her fiance Ryan Mahoney and her kids Max, 15, DJ, 10, and Heidi, 17, and she revealed she had a nasty moment when she lost track of DJ on the beach.

Kerry, 43, detailed the ordeal in her column for OK! magazine, writing: "I got really worried on a day out at the beach, because I couldn’t find DJ - she had gone off into the sea and I couldn’t see her. My mind straight away went to the worst, thinking she had been kidnapped or something awful.

"When I found her bobbing along I was so relieved. It was only a few moments and thankfully all was OK, but I told her not to go off without telling an adult again."

Kerry also revealed she was struck down with norovirus shortly before they all jetted off Cyprus but she didn't want to cancel the break so she's spent her time off battling symptoms of the stomach bug.

She explained: "I’ve had the norovirus this week, which was awful timing. It started just before we came out to Cyprus and my symptoms have been coming and going in waves.

"One minute I’m fine and the next I’m shaking and cold – it’s been happening on and off all week. At one point I was worried I wasn’t even going to be well enough to go on holiday and was packing everyone’s suitcases while shivering. Hopefully I’ll be on the mend soon!"

It comes after Kerry previously admitted she was left in floods of tears when she previously went on a holiday without her children.

In her new! magazine column, Kerry explained: "The last time Ryan and I were abroad just to the two of us was before Covid, and I cried for the last three days because I missed the kids so much."

She is also mum to grown-up daughters Molly, 22, and 21-year-old Lilly-Sue.