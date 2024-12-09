Kerry Katona feared she was "going to die" after crashing her car into a tree.

Kerry Katona was involved in a car crash

The former Atomic Kitten singer was left "in shock" and suffering from whiplash following the scary incident, which saw her vehicle spin off the road due to icy conditions, and she felt even worse because she was on the phone to her daughter Molly at the time, and the 23 year old could hear her mum "screaming".

Kerry wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I’ve had a bit of a nightmare this week, after i crashed my car on an icy country road. I was on my way into work and I was talking to Molly on my hands-free in the car when my car went over some black ice, it span and went into a tree and back into a fence - I literally thought I was going to die.

"I wasn’t bothered about my car but I was just in complete shock and lost complete control of the car. My phone recognised that I had been in a crash so started an alert, and Molly was still on the line so heard me screaming, it was horrible.

"Four other cars did the exact same thing later that day because it was a country road that hadn’t had any salt put on it, so thankfully the police said it was the condition of the road and not my fault. They drove me home and I was really shook up when I got there - I was in shock and had whiplash.

"The doctor did give me medication but it was really strong and I hate taking things that make me feel out of control, so I’ve stopped taking it.

The 44-year-old star - who has Molly and Lilly-Sue, 21, with her first husband Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 17, and Max, 16 from her marriage to Mark Croft, and 10-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - was particularly "gutted" because she was advised not to fly to Ireland to visit her eldest daughter following the accident.

She said: "I’m feeling a bit gutted because I was meant to be going to Ireland to see Molly, but I was advised not to fly after the crash and I am still in a lot of pain, so I couldn’t go. I was so upset not to make it."

And that isn't the only difficulty Kerry has faced as she is also "struggling" in the wake of her split from fiance Ryan Mahoney.

She admitted: "I’m still feeling very heartbroken over my split with Ryan, I’m struggling to move on. I still love him and I really have no desire to get back out there and date, it’s just not me.

"We’re still working together and he’s been helping out with taking DJ to school this week, so it’s difficult having to see him all the time and not being able to completely move on.

"I don’t know if we’ll ever get back together. I don’t think he wants to, but it’s just a difficult thing to deal with right now."