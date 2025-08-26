Kerry Katona "didn't fully grieve" after the death of her ex-husband George Kay.

Kerry Katona has opened up about the death of her ex-husband George Kay

The Atomic Kitten star was left devastated when her former partner - the father of her 11-year-old daughter DJ - died in 2019 after suffering a drug overdose at a hotel but she didn't have time to process her emotions because she had to continue working to support her five children.

In her column for OK! magazine, Kerry heaped praised on fellow pop star Cheryl for fronting a new beauty campaign almost a year after the death of her ex Liam Payne, the father of her eight-year-old son Bear. Kerry wrote: "Cheryl has returned to work for the first time since Liam Payne’s death with a new Nivea campaign – and I’m glad to see her back.

"It can be tough knowing what to do after losing someone, I’ve been in the position of losing your child’s father and it’s awful."

Kerry went on to add of her own experience: "I kept working through that time because I had four other children and no support, so I had no choice.

"But I do think that meant I didn’t fully grieve or deal with it as I should have, so it was the right decision for Cheryl to take a step back."

Kerry previously admitted she felt a lot of "anger" after George's death because his struggle with drugs left their daughter without a dad.

She told The Sun newspaper: "George is my baby's daddy and she's never, ever going to see him again and I've got so much anger towards him for that. I'm so angry.

"You become very, very selfish when you have an addiction. You don't think about other people, and sometimes even your flesh and blood isn't enough, and that's really selfish.

"He's going to be missing out on so many wonderful things, because that kid is one amazing kid ...

"Then in the other respect ... I'm not happy, I'm not glad, but I never want her to witness the things I had to witness with him ... I don't want DJ to go through that, I don't want DJ to have to witness it, that's why I know I will never touch another drug again in my life."