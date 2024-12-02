Kerry Katona was left terrified when masked thugs raided her property while she was at home.

Kerry Katona has opened up about a burglary at her home

The 44-year-old Atomic Kitten star was looking after her five-month-old daughter Heidi back in 2007 when a gang of burglars wearing balaclavas and wielding a sledgehammer and a knife burst into her Cheshire mansion and made off with a reported £150,000 of her belongings including her BMW car - and Kerry has revealed a similar incident at the home of TV star Charlotte Crosby last month was "triggering" for her.

In her column for OK! magazine, Kerry explained: "I read about Charlotte Crosby’s home being broken into by a gang of balaclava-masked raiders and I’m sending all my love to her.

"It’s really triggering for me to hear things like that, as it takes me back to when three men broke into my house. Heidi was only five months old at the time and one had a sledgehammer and a knife.

"I know what she is going through, it’s terrifying. Hopefully, Charlotte is feeling better now."

'Geordie Shore' star Charlotte - who is pregnant with her second child - was upstairs with her two-year-old daughter when a masked gang broke into her home and her fiance Jake Ankers chased the thugs out of the property but was unable to catch them.

Charlotte has since revealed she's "trebled" security at the house because she's been "living in fear" since the raid.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "We have had the team down from AWI (asset watch international) I've had all security in the house TREBLED! And I now have the BEST security in the northeast with man guards, security dogs and 24/7 hour surveillance.

"I've been living in fear since last week. Not feeling safe in your own home with small children really is something else. I've been trying my hardest to put what happened out of my head!

"And I'm sorry for being on here! It's just took some time dealing with everything that's gone on and then I was in hospital (sic)"

Following her burglary ordeal, Charlotte was rushed to hospital with stomach pains.