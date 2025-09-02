Kerry Katona has described her OnlyFans as "a saving grace".

Kerry Katona has defended OnlyFans creators

The 44-year-old star has been open the financial benefits of being a creator on the adult-themed subscription site, and she hit out at people criticising others for their career choices.

She wrote in her new! magazine column: "I don't understand why people complain about giving people who do OnlyFans a platform - it's a job and a way of making money.

"It was a saving grace for me."

Kerry was discussing the issue after a recent episode of UK channel U's documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, which focused on adult star Lily Phillips.

The former Atomic Kitten singer argued: "I think it's good we have documentaries about OnlyFans - hown is it any different to something like Naked Attraction?"

However, Kerry admitted she could empathise with Lily's parents who featured in the documentary and discussed their daughter's decisions.

She added: "Saying that, Lily's parents got really emotional in the episode, which I completely understand.

"She's their baby girl and I'd be the same if one of my kids did OnlyFans. Even though I do it, it's different as a parent.

"They have every right to be upset, but at the end of the day it's her choice and what can you do?"

Her comments come after Bethenny Frankel recently launched her own impassioned defence of OnlyFans creators.

Speaking on the Rants podcast, Bethenny said: "I'm not going into a cigar and pipe store. What does that mean? That they're not allowed to smoke cigars and pipes? …

"If you're not harming anyone else, if you're not really doing anything that's, like, extremely harmful to yourself, like, how is it my business what someone else does with their body, with their life, with their clothing?"

The Real Housewives of New York City star believes society is too quick to judge creators on the platform.

She argued: "You don't have to listen. You don't have to watch. The good news is you don't have to do anything you don't want to do unless it's your job and it's at your work.

"I think it's just as I get older, I'm just getting more unapologetic and allowing other people to be more unapologetic.

"They don't have to apologise. They don't have to explain. They don't have to do anything."