Kerry Katona is worried about her mum as her health declines.

The former Atomic Kitten star has opened up about Sue's recent stint in hospital after doctors discovered clots on her lungs and Kerry has admitted watching her mum decline is "hard to see".

She wrote in her column with OK! magazine: "This week my mum hasn’t been well, her health is really declining and it is worrying for me. It’s hard to see. [Kerry's fiance] Ryan and I have been arguing like cat and dog too so we’ve not had the best time. We’re not in a great place at the moment.

"I do like to be honest when things are like this, though, because no one is perfect and everyone has their issues. I’d much rather be real about it."

Kerry took to her Instagram on Saturday (26.10.24) to share the news that her mum had been rushed to hospital.

In a video, she said: "Hi everybody, please excuse the state of me, I haven't been to bed since 3am not this morning, the day before.

"I've taken my mum into hospital, we've had no sleep. For those of you who are aware, thank you all so very much for the messages.

"The hospital found clots on my mum's lungs, she's not in a good way. It's been a rough over 24 hours.

"I'm absolutely and just want to say for anybody who keeps texting me about work, and things like that I do apologise, I'm just having to put all that on the back foot at the moment.

"I need to get some sleep so I can get back to the hospital, so I can be there for my mum.

She added: "Big love to you mum, you really scared me. I could throttle you but I got her to the hospital and that's the main thing.

"I ask you all to say a little prayer to keep her strong and to keep her fighting."