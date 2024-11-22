Kerry Katona feels like she has been grieving a death since splitting from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona says her split from Ryan Mahoney 'feels a bit like a death'

The former Atomic Kitten star recently shared that her and Ryan are no longer together and Kerry has now opened up about the fact that she feels like she has been grieving a death since they split.

Writing in her column for OK! magazine, she explained: "I’ve been feeling very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy.

"He was my best friend so I'm adjusting to not having him around, it feels a bit like a death, which I know may sound dramatic but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard but I’m sure I’ll get there."

"He got the last of his stuff this week so I've just been trying to process it all, I really didn't think we'd ever split up. Like any break-up, I think I just need time.

"We are business partners so that side of it is difficult to navigate too, we're currently sorting out the work side of things through a mediator."

In her New! magazine column, Kerry shared that her and Ryan had split over a "breach of trust" between them and she didn't know whether the relationship could be saved.

She revealed: "Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house.

"We are no longer together, and It’s been a really tough week - I never in a million years thought this would happen. Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us."

She went on to add that she doesn't know whether the relationship can be salvaged, writing: "I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much. I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with, I am really struggling.

"But I know I can get through it no matter what happens, I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens."