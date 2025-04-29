Kerry Katona thinks she's "still in love" with Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona still has feelings for Ryan Mahoney

The 44-year-old star split from her fiance after six years together in November last year, and while she still has some feelings for her ex, she doesn't expect them to rekindle their romance.

She told life coaches The Speakmans on their 'Hope Clinic' podcast: "I think I am still in love with Ryan.

"But I don't think I'll ever get back with him, ever. I became an asset."

The former Atomic Kitten singer described her ex as "a great business partner but a s*** fiance".

She said: "I'm never going to get from Ryan what I want, and I realised that now. I think I just plodded along with it.

"I used to say, 'You're a great business partner but a s*** fiance'. I was made to feel as though it was all me.

"Ryan is not emotionally available for me - I wantsomeone who is really going to show their emotions for me, and grab me and tell me they love me, and how worthy I am.

"It doesn't mean he's a bad person."

Looking to the future, Kerry hopes she will find love again, but she's not rushing into another relationship.

She added: "I still believe I will find the love of my life.

"I've had many loves of my life, but at the moment, I want to just be in a relationship wtih myself - for at least 12 months."

Ryan was almost 10 years her junior, and Kerry - who has signed up for UK dating TV show 'Celebs Go Dating' - has insisted she wants to avoid younger men after their split.

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "I’m a bit of a nightmare!

"I’m very abrupt and to the point, half of the men in the first mixer were half my age, so I told them not to come near me - I could be their mum!

"I can’t say too much more, but I can’t wait for you all to watch it!"