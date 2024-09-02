Kerry Katona bought her daughter a tattoo gun for her birthday.

Kerry Katona's oldest daughter has turned 23

The former Atomic Kitten still "can't believe" her eldest child Molly - who she has with first husband Brian McFadden - is now 23, and after splashing out on the special gift, she plans to be her offspring's guinea pig because she thinks it will be "so special" to be inked by her.

Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - wrote in her column for new! magazine: "My Molly turned 23 over the weekend – I can’t believe how fast time is passing. Ryan and I spoiled her.

"She’s been asking for a tattoo gun for a while so we got her one and I’m going to let her tattoo me. I think it will be so special to have a tattoo done by my daughter on me forever. I don’t know what design I’ll choose yet – I don’t even care if it’s just a squiggle."

Kerry also has Lilly, 21, with Brian, Heidi, 17, and 15-year-old Max with second husband Mark Croft, and 10-year-old DJ with late third spouse George Kay, but her bond with Molly is particularly special because she is her "first born".

She added: "I spent time with her before coming away on holiday and when we left for the airport I balled my eyes out because I knew she would be back at drama school in Dublin by the time we got home. It was so emotional.

"I love all my kids equally but because Molly is my first born, it makes me particularly emotional. That’s something you can never take away.

"She may be 23, but she’ll always be my baby girl. Although, her birthday also reminds me how old I’m getting. I can’t believe I’ll be 44 on Friday."