Kerry Washington tries to protect her children from social media

The 48-year-old actress - who has Isabelle, 10, Caleb, eight, and a stepdaughter with husband Nnamdi Asomugha - has explained why she doesn't post photos of her kids on social media platforms.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Nnamdi since 2013 - told InStyle: "It was very hard at the beginning. I’d look at a picture of my kid and send it to my mother: 'This picture has to be in the world, but I don’t want to post it!' When [my kids] started going to school and I knew I couldn’t protect them every moment of the day, it was scary. But it’s okay.

"My 11-year-old was with me at the Beyoncé concert this weekend … but I’m not posting images of her. Our kids get to be who they are, not who the world has decided they are."

Kerry is similarly protective of her marriage, too.

The actress explained: "We live our lives and we are in the public eye, but we are still fairly private. Almost two years ago, we were at a couture show in Italy, and the house crew took a picture of us. I said to him, 'This picture is so beautiful. I want to post this picture.' And he was like, 'Really?'

"We had been married 10 years and never posted a picture of ourselves together. We are both the kind of actors who are often trying to tell as much truth as possible behind the mask of the character. I feel like we are more protective of our real truth. That’s not for public consumption."

Despite this, Kerry can still see the value of social media.

The actress is actually happy to engage with her fans through platforms like Instagram.

She said: "I have an incredible social media director, Emily Kitching, who is the genius behind a lot of the social world that I create. I put a lot of thought into it because my social media is where I’m communicating things that matter to me. We want it to be a place of fun and inspiration.

"I think it is a really important way to stay connected."