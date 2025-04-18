Kesha was secretly engaged

Kesha has revealed she was secretly engaged.

The 38-year-old singer - who began dating Brad Ashenfelter in 2014 but was last seen with him in 2021 and has also been romantically linked with Mchael Gilvary and Riccardo Maddalosso - broke up with her mystery partner after her own music made her realise she wasn't ready to tie the knot.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', she said: “Basically, I find that writing songs leads me to my truth.

“I was engaged and I didn’t wanna be anymore and I didn’t even realise that I was gonna break up with him until I wrote a song about it, and then I listened back to it, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m gonna break up with him now.’

“It led me to my truth ’cause I can’t lie in the song. You can’t lie in a song. A, your song will suck, but also, that’s not what it’s there for, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Rainbow' hitmaker spoke about both learning and teaching "the alchemy of pop" while on songwriting retreats.

She said: “I believe creating is really important, and I feel like we all are healthier if we have a place to have an outlet for our emotions, so all of these people come into my class and I get down to what is going on with them, for real though.

“Behind the mask, behind your titles. I don’t care how much money you make, how do you feel, and like really how do you feel? And so, we sit and meditate together, we journal together.”

Kesha - who has dated both men and women in the past - recently declared she is on the hunt for a "sugar daddy" to take care of her.

She told 'On the Red Carpet': "I have explored non-monogamy. I've been in love with many, many men and many, many women, and currently where I'm at is I am looking for a sugar daddy.

"I love being able to just be open and honest about it, because I'm f****** into somebody taking care of me, putting me on a pedestal, taking me on their yacht and flying me on their plane. I'm just into it, and I will not feel shame about that.

"I've dated a lot of very cool, very broke hipsters with very bad attitudes, and so I'm trying to swing the pendulum 180 degrees and go in the entirely opposite direction.

"I want someone that goes to an office building because they own the office building."