Jasveen Sangha has pleaded guilty to selling Matthew Perry the drug that killed him.

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023

The 42-year-old dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen' has officially pleaded guilty to five charges - including supplying the ketamine that led to Perry's death - during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday (03.09.25).

Sangha - who is a dual citizen of the US and the UK - admitted one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and three counts of distribution of ketamine.

Sangha is being held in federal custody and now faces up to 65 years in prison. However, prosecutors have agreed to drop three other counts relating to the distribution of ketamine, as well as one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors have already confirmed that they will ask for less than the maximum possible sentence. Sangha's sentencing hearing has been set for December 10 in Los Angeles.

Perry died from accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine use in October 2023, aged 54. The Friends star - who battled addiction for years - has been prescribed ketamine by his doctor as a treatment for depression.

However, in the weeks before his passing, he'd also started to acquire the drug through illegal means.

Perry bought large amounts of the drug through Sangha shortly before he passed away.

Four other individuals - including Dr Salvador Plasencia and Dr Mark Chavez, two doctors who sold ketamine to Perry, Kenneth Iwamasa, who worked as Perry's live-in assistant, and Eric Fleming, who sold ketamine he'd received from Sangha to Perry - have all agreed to plead guilty to charges.

Fleming and Iwamasa are potentially facing 15 to 25 years in prison, while Chavez faces up to a decade in prison. They are all due to be sentenced later this year.

Perry - who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends - died due to the "acute effects of ketamine".

An autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors in the his death.