Kevin Bacon first met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she was 12 years old.

The 66-year-old 'Footloose' actor - who has been married to Kyra, 59, since 1988 - has admitted it wasn't "love at first sight", and he has absolutely no recollection of the first time they crossed paths.

He told 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I was doing a lot of Off-Broadway… I was 19, so she was, 12 I think.

"And her mom had seen me in some plays Off-Broadway and she knew that little, you know, 12-year-old Kyra wanted to be an actor and she said, 'There’s this actor that I think you should go see.'

“And she got her tickets to a play that I was doing in the village, and in between the matinee and the evening performance - she saw the matinee - I was buying a sandwich in the deli around the corner.

"And this 12 year old girl came up and said, ‘Hi, I liked you in the play.’ And, according to her, I said, ‘Thanks sweetie,’ kind of misogynistic."

When they ended up working together in 1988 TV movie 'Lemon Sky', Kevin was forced to admit he didn't remember their initial meeting.

He added: "She tells a story that when we first met doing 'Lemon Sky', she said, ‘You know, we met in the village after that play that time. Do you remember that?’

"And I went, ‘Yeah, I do remember that.’ She went, ‘Really?’ and I went, ‘No.’ So she did not like me. It was not love at first sight.”

Meanwhile, Kyra previously insisted their marriage is as "reliable" as roast chicken.

She told E! News: "Sometimes there's sparks, sometimes there's just chicken.

"Sometimes it's romantic and it's like, 'Oh my god.' And sometimes it's chicken. Roast chicken. It's always good and reliable.

"But the secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage."

The 'Summer I Turned Pretty' star - who has children Travis, 35, and 33-year-old Sosie with Kevin - met her husband just months before they tied the knot, and felt an unexpected "urgency" to get married to him as quickly as possible.

She told Vulture: "If someone had told me when I was 21 that by the time I was 23 I would be married and have my first child, I would've told them that they were f****** insane.

"I was living on my own, making my own money. I was like, 'I'm fiercely independent.'

"So when I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was."