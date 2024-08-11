Kevin Costner is used to "dismissive" attitudes about his work.

Kevin Costner won't bow to criticism of Horizon: An American Saga

The 69-year-old actor's self-financed Western movie 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' was panned by critics when it was released in June but he pointed out that he has been underestimated by outsiders for years and expects his film to stand the test of time.

Kevin told E! News: "I've faced life with people being dismissive of me. But they can't be dismissive of 'Horizon', because now it's out of their hands. And they might point to the finish line - well, this is what it did at the box office - but I know that this movie is going to play for the next 50 years."

The Oscar-winning star explained that his acclaimed 1989 movie 'Field of Dreams' was predicted to make little impact but is still "celebrated" over 30 years on from its release.

Kevin said: "It was so dismissive, that 'Field of Dreams' would fade immediately.

"And we're still doing celebrations of it. Men and women, sons and daughters, it's stood the time of decades, now generations—and that's how I try to make movies. That's what I see for 'Horizon'."

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2' was pulled from its August cinematic release after the disappointing response to the first movie but Kevin won't be giving up on the project easily.

He said: "I don't really fall out of love with something I feel strongly about.

"Until somebody convinces me otherwise it needs to go in another direction, that doesn’t happen.

"I feel like my job is to bring something original to people. And it's really hard to make a good Western."