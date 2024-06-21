Kevin Costner would "like to be in love".

The 69-year-old actor and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner finalised his divorce earlier this year - but Kevin still remains open to the possibility of finding love in the future.

Asked if he could see himself falling in love again, the actor told PEOPLE: "Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love.

"There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.

"I’m not going to let anything harden my heart."

Kevin also revealed that he prioritised his children amid his split from Christine.

The award-winning actor, who shares custody of his three youngest children - Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14 - with his ex-wife, admitted that it was difficult scenario to navigate.

Kevin - who has seven children in total - said: "You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they're interested in ... I had to."

Meanwhile, Kevin recently confessed that his life was transformed when he "listened to [his] heart".

The actor studied at California State University, Fullerton in the 1970s, but a change in attitude triggered a dramatic change in his fortunes.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Hollywood star explained: "The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore'.

"There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one."