The 69-year-old actor previously played John Dutton on the hit TV show, but Kevin announced his 'Yellowstone' departure earlier this year and has now revealed that he hasn't watched the episode in which his character was written off.

He told 'Extra': "I didn’t see it … I had suggested a couple storylines along the way but they just go their own direction, that’s okay with me."

Kevin has recently been focusing his attention on 'Horizon: An American Saga', his series of epic Western films.

And the acclaimed actor is currently trying to figure out when to release 'Horizon 2'.

He said: "It's done, so it's been done for a while, so I have to figure out when I can bring it out."

