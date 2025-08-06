Kevin Federline is set to release a memoir.

The 47-year-old star - who was married to Britney Spears between 2004 and 2007 - is set to release You Thought You Knew, via the new audio imprint Listenin, on October 21.

Kevin said: "This book is extremely intimate and transparent.

"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here."

The memoir is being billed as "deeply personal and emotionally grounded" account of Kevin's life.

The dancer - who has sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, from his relationship with Britney - has promised to discuss the events and experiences that have shaped his character.

Jaren Hayman, the founder of Barracuda Baby Productions, is thrilled to have worked with Kevin on the project.

Jaren said: "We’re proud to have Kevin as the first of our three books launching with Listenin.

"He spent two years in every tabloid and two decades navigating a volatile, ever-changing reality — choosing silence to protect his kids. That silence left scars. Listenin was built for real voices telling real stories, and sharing Kevin’s after everything said about him means a lot to us. I am excited for the world to get to meet the real Kevin Federline."

Britney released her own memoir, The Woman in Me, back in 2023.

The book explored Britney's experience of fame and fortune, as well as her 14-year conservatorship.

Britney, 43 - who is one of the best-selling pop stars of all time - described the project as a "labour of love".

The chart-topping star told People at the time: "This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it.

"Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook."