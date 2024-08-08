Kevin Hart has insisted his Michael Jordan feud came from a joke that was meant to be "all in fun".

Kevin Hart has not spoken to Michael Jordan in years

The 45-year-old comedian made a joke aimed at former professional basketball player Michael, 61, during a stand-up routine and later claimed the sports star had "had an attitude" about it but has now insisted that everything was done in good humour.

He told US TV show 'Extra' when asked about the feud: "Comedy is comedy... It's all jokes, it's all in fun."

The 'Night School' star recently noted that he didn't "care" about what Michael thought about him because he was old enough to

Speaking on the 'YeeTea' YouTube series, he said: "I don't give a s***! I could care less. I can f****** care less. I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me. I’m 45 years old and it’s not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don’t matter. I’m not the same person I once was."

Kevin recently explained that the feud with the NBA star was all ignited when he did a set for him at a special event and picked up on him entering the room late.

He told the audience during a gig : "Michael’s had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke]. It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from, “I just hit him with a quick one!"

Kevin - whose joke initially centred on the height of Michael's trousers - made the gag almost a decade ago but the tension is still apparent and he previously insisted that he couldn't be the only one who had noticed the humour in the situation.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live!', he said: "I was like, ‘Man, what age do you get to where it’s OK to wear your pants that high and nobody addresses it?’. “‘You’re telling me I’m the only one that thinks Mike’s pants are past the legal limit for waist?"