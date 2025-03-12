Kevin Hart wants his children to realise "talk is cheap, actions are loud".

Kevin Hart reveals his life lesson for his children

The 45-year-old actor - who has kids Heaven, 19, and Hendrix, 17, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, seven, and Kaori, four, with wife Eniko Hart - has reflected on the advice his gives his family to find success in life.

He told Extra: "I say to my kids the same thing I say every day: ‘We are what you put your mind to. Talk is cheap, actions are loud. Don't be a talker, be a doer.’ ”

Kevin is part of a new star-studded documentary 'Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood', which shines a light on the talent and determination of those at the top of their game.

He explained: "The more that we get people talking about their story, the more that people are able to take tidbits and pieces away and apply it where and how they can.

"But it comes from information, so this was a moment for us to come together and be very proactive and just simply talking about our journey, talking about our reason, more importantly, talking about the discovery of success after getting to a place of success, and that's the real school.”

He insisted the education comes "when you're fighting to try and stay number one", while being at the top means helping others.

He added: "So, [being] number one means that, ‘Hey, I don't want any bad days the same way that you don't want bad days, so how do I help position everybody here to have good days?’

"If it comes with me smiling every day, if it comes with me having rehearsals before the project, if it comes with me meeting and talking with the cast and producers and directors together, if it comes with me just giving a service that didn't exist but creating one to make it exist, those are things that will create a pipeline that people will be able to stay true and follow through."