Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates credit not living in Hollywood for their long-lasting marriage.

Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates' marriage secret

Kevin, 77, and Phoebe, 61, met at an audition in 1982 and married seven years later and Kevin believes living in New York, far away from the movie scene in Los Angeles, is what has kept their marriage strong.

He told Business Insider: "If your marriage lasts more than six months, you're already in the Guinness Book of World Records, if you're a Hollywood marriage."

Kevin said that he and Phoebe don't have a Hollywood marriage because they don't consider themselves celebrities and because they don't live in LA.

He added: "That's why you'll see no Botox. These are my lips, what's left of them."

He went on to praise his spouse, saying: "She's got her head on her shoulders, unlike me. I usually have my head on her shoulders, too. She's a great wife, a great mother, great person, and she keeps me honest. Except for in interviews."

Kevin and Phoebe have son Owen, born in 1991, and daughter Greta, born in 1994, who they raised in New York.

Kevin made his film debut in 'Sophie's Choice' after making the move from stage to screen. He won an Oscar for 'A Fish Called Wanda' in 1989.

Phoebe starred in iconic 1980s films 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' and 'Gremlins'. She retired from film acting in the 1990s, apart from making an appearance in 2001's 'The Anniversary Party,' which was written and directed by her best friend and 'Fast Times' costar Jennifer Jason Leigh.

She now runs Blue Tree, an Upper East Side boutique she opened in 2005.