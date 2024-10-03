Kevin Smith admitted it "breaks [his] heart" that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have split.

The 54-year-old writer-and-director - who was among the guests at the couple's wedding celebration in Georgia two years ago - wishes the couple had been able to work out their issues because they are both great people.

Kevin told People magazine that Ben is "one of [his] favourite people on the planet" and he thinks the 55-year-old singer-and-actress is "wonderful too".

He added: "And if they're not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I've always adored him."

The filmmaker has worked with Ben 52, numerous times over the years, including on 1995's 'Mallrats', 'Chasing Amy' (1997), 'Dogma' (1999) and 2001's 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back', as well as 'Jersey Girl' in 2004, which also starred Jennifer.

It was recently claimed the former couple are "trying to be friendly" for the sake of their children after they were pictured having brunch together last month.

A source told People magazine: "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Jennifer is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though.

"A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."

The former couple were pictured out at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles along with Ben's kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Jennifer's 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony. Ben is also dad to 18-year-old Violet - who is at college - from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Pop superstar Jennifer, 55, was engaged to Hollywood actor Ben in the early 2000s, but the relationship ended shortly before they were due to get married.

They got back together in 2021 before tying the knot in two ceremonies in 2022 - one in Las Vegas and one in Georgia.

The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple's extravagant second bash on August 20, 2022.