Kevin Spacey declared it's "nice to be back" before accepting a lifetime achievement award during a charity gala in France.

The 'House of Cards' star made a return to the spotlight at the Better World Fund Gala in Cannes to accept a prize honouring "excellence in film and television" marking his first major public appearance since he was cleared of sexual assault charges in London in 2023 - and Spacey used his speech to address his legal issues.

According to Deadline.com, Spacey thanked Better World Fund Gala President and Founder Manuel Collas de La Rochefor inviting him to the event, saying: "I’d like to congratulate Manuel for the decision to invite me here tonight to accept this award,.

"Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every court room he’s ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea. But here we are."

He went on to talk about screenwriter Dalton Trumbo - who was blacklisted from Hollywood after being accused of having Communist links - and praised the "bravery" of actor Kirk Douglas for standing up for Trumbo and giving him the chance to pen the screenplay for his Oscar-winning movie 'Spartacus'.

Space added: "Kirk Douglas took the risk, and would later say ... ‘It’s easier for us actors to play the heroes on screen. We get to fight the bad guys and stand up for justice. But in real life, the choices are not always so clear. There are times when one has to stand up for principal'.

"I’ve learned a lot from history - it often repeats itself. The Blacklist was a terrible time in our history [we must remember] so that it never happens again."

He went on to praise his manager Evan Lowenstein for helping him through the tough times.

Spacey said: "Through Evan, I have learned to seek understanding instead of judgement and with this guidance, I’ve been able to come out these last few challenging years, not angry, not bitter, not resentful, but more present, more loving, more understanding and more forgiving in my life."

Spacey's speech came after he walked the red carpet at the event and told reporters: "I feel surrounded by so much affection and love.

"I’ve heard from so many of my friends, and colleagues and co-stars in the last week since this award was announced. I feel surrounded by support and it’s very nice to be back."

When asked if he is planning a career comeback, Spacey replied: "Well, I’m glad to be working - I’ll tell you that!"

Spacey denied all allegations of misconduct against him and he was acquitted of nine sexual assault charges he faced in the UK in 2023. He was also found not liable in a sexual assault lawsuit filed in New York which was dismissed in 2022.